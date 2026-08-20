India-Nepal Engage in High-Level Border Security Talks Amid Growing Regional Ties

The 14th meeting of the India-Nepal Joint Working Group on Border Management and Security commenced on Thursday in Dehradun, hosting senior officials from both nations' Home and Foreign Ministries for two days of strategic discussions. The agenda centers on crucial subjects such as cross-border crime, infiltration, and smuggling along the open India-Nepal border.

Delegates are also exploring ways to enhance border security and resolve disputes through historical map analysis. Importantly, the meeting addresses Nepal's position on India-China trade via the Lipulekh Pass. This diplomatic engagement aligns with General Dhiraj Seth, Indian Army's COAS official visit to Nepal, spotlighting defence cooperation.

Further deepening ties, India's Ambassador Naveen Srivastava met Nepal's PM Balendra Shah, engaging in discussions to reinforce long-standing partnerships. India remains committed to fostering regional cooperation, prioritizing development, trade, and security under its 'Neighborhood First' policy framework, strengthening ties across South Asian borders.