Andrii Sybiha Reconfirmed as Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukraine's parliament has reaffirmed its support for Andrii Sybiha by reappointing him as the foreign minister. The decision came after a vote on Wednesday, which saw 266 lawmakers backing the appointment.

This approval exceeds the required 226 votes for a majority, signaling strong confidence in Sybiha's capabilities to lead the nation's foreign affairs.

The reappointment indicates a continuity in Ukraine's diplomatic direction, as Sybiha continues to serve in this crucial governmental role.