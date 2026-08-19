Andrii Sybiha Reconfirmed as Ukraine's Foreign Minister

Ukraine's parliament has reconfirmed Andrii Sybiha as the foreign minister, securing his position with the backing of 266 lawmakers. This decision surpassed the required majority of 226 votes, reaffirming confidence in Sybiha's leadership.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-08-2026 15:24 IST | Created: 19-08-2026 15:24 IST
Andrii Sybiha Reconfirmed as Ukraine's Foreign Minister
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Ukraine's parliament has reaffirmed its support for Andrii Sybiha by reappointing him as the foreign minister. The decision came after a vote on Wednesday, which saw 266 lawmakers backing the appointment.

This approval exceeds the required 226 votes for a majority, signaling strong confidence in Sybiha's capabilities to lead the nation's foreign affairs.

The reappointment indicates a continuity in Ukraine's diplomatic direction, as Sybiha continues to serve in this crucial governmental role.

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