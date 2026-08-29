Colombia's oil and gas production dips in July
Colombia's oil production fell 2.46% year-over-year in July to an average of 727,920 barrels per day, the National Hydrocarbons Agency reported on Friday.
Crude oil production in July rose by 2.12% from the 712,799 barrels per day reported in June.
The South American country’s marketed gas production fell 9.41% year-over-year in July to 722 million cubic feet per day, though it rose 2.56% compared to the 704 million cubic feet per day registered in June, the ANH stated on its website. The agency did not provide an explanation for the variations.