Colombia's oil and gas production dips in July

​Colombia's oil ​production fell 2.46% ‌year-over-year in ​July to an average of ‌727,920 barrels per day, the National Hydrocarbons Agency reported on Friday.

Crude ‌oil production in July rose ‌by 2.12% from the 712,799 barrels per day reported in June.

The South ⁠American ​country’s ⁠marketed gas production fell 9.41% year-over-year in ⁠July to 722 million cubic ​feet per day, though it rose ⁠2.56% compared to the 704 ⁠million ​cubic feet per day registered in June, the ANH ⁠stated on its website. The agency did ⁠not ⁠provide an explanation for the variations.