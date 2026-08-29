Senator Flavio Bolsonaro vows to respect Brazil election outcome

Brazilian senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the ​main opposition candidate in ​the country's presidential election, said on ‌Friday ​he will respect the result of the October vote, assuring he seeks to be elected under current ‌electoral rules. The right-wing lawmaker is the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving a 27-year prison sentence for attempting to overturn his 2022 election ‌defeat to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.