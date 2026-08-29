Senator Flavio Bolsonaro vows to respect Brazil election outcome
Brazilian senator Flavio Bolsonaro, the main opposition candidate in the country's presidential election, said on Friday he will respect the result of the October vote, assuring he seeks to be elected under current electoral rules. The right-wing lawmaker is the eldest son of former President Jair Bolsonaro, who is serving a 27-year prison sentence for attempting to overturn his 2022 election defeat to leftist President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva.