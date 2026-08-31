Niger, with Russia's help, regains control of key airbase after soldiers mutiny

Niger's army, backed by Russian paramilitary forces, regained control of a key military airbase on Sunday after it was attacked by mutinous soldiers a day earlier, the latest challenge to military ‌ruler Abdourahamane Tiani as his government struggles to contain a jihadist insurgency.

The attack highlighted tensions within Niger's armed forces, which have suffered repeated battlefield losses while fighting West Africa's al Qaeda and Islamic State affiliates. Tiani took power in a coup in 2023 vowing to turn the tide against the jihadists, but both affiliates have staged high-profile attacks in the ‌capital earlier this year.

Having shifted away from Western partners, notably France and the U.S., Tiani has leaned on Russia for security assistance. Three sources told Reuters that ‌Africa Corps, a Kremlin-controlled paramilitary force, played a key role in helping pro-government forces regain control of the airbase.

One security source said Africa Corps was directly involved in fighting in the capital. A second source, a Sahel conflict expert in contact with parties in Niamey, said Russian forces used kamikaze drones during the operation, particularly in the battle for the airbase, killing some mutineers. A third source said at ⁠least one ​drone strike helped force mutineers to surrender. Russia's ⁠foreign ministry said the attack on the capital had been repelled by Niger's army with assistance from Africa Corps and that it would continue to back Niger in fighting extremists.

In another show of ⁠support, Algeria's defence ministry on Sunday said it had sent four fighter jets and other equipment to help Niger's army in "countering the attempt to destabilize the brotherly nation." Niger's Presidential Guard also ​rallied to Tiani's defence, three security sources said.

A Niger government spokesperson did not respond to a request for comment. NIAMEY RETURNS TO CALM

Tiani has blamed France ⁠and other West African countries for previous unrest in the capital, without providing evidence. He has not appeared publicly since Saturday's assault, during which explosions and gunfire echoed across Niamey for hours.

Residents said the capital appeared ⁠calm ​on Sunday and Monday, while aircraft circled overhead on Sunday and authorities dismantled roadblocks erected during the unrest. The airbase in Niamey hosts the counter-terrorism force Alliance of Sahel States - made up of Mali, Burkina Faso and Niger, all run by military leaders who seized power in coups. The base is also used by Russian ⁠and Italian personnel. It was previously targeted by Islamic State and al Qaeda affiliates this year.

State television said the assault involved "hundreds of disaffected soldiers". Analysts and security sources ⁠say frustration is growing within frontline army ⁠units after repeated losses to insurgents, creating another threat to Tiani's rule. The unrest comes as resource-rich Niger, a major uranium producer as well as an oil and gold exporter, tightens state control over its mining sector, including by seizing assets held by French ‌nuclear fuel company Orano.