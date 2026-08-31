FACTBOX-Nepal hydropower sites at the centre of flood rescue efforts

Rescue teams in Nepal searched tunnels and debris-choked hydropower projects through the weekend, ​racing to reach nearly a thousand workers feared trapped ​across sites in flood-devastated districts of the Himalayan ‌country. Here ​are some details of the hydropower projects and the rescue efforts being undertaken:

1. UPPER TRISHULI-1 Located on the Upper Trishuli river in the Tibet-bordering Rasuwa district, Upper Trishuli-1 is an under-construction 216-MW hydroelectric ‌project backed by South Korean investors and the World Bank's IFC.

Nepal's Prime Minister Balen Shah said 250 people have been rescued over the weekend from around the project site, where Chinese and South Korean teams are continuing operations. 2. UPPER TRISHULI-3A

Operated by state-run Nepal Electricity Authority (NEA), Upper ‌Trishuli-3A is a 60-MW hydroelectric project located in Rasuwa. Shah said the army's engineers had begun blasting operations at the site, where 42 ‌workers are estimated missing. Rescue workers, part of a 90-member team, reached the main section of a tunnel by Sunday, he added.

3. UPPER TRISHULI-3B Upper Trishuli-3B, spanning across Rasuwa and Nuwakot - another hard-hit district - is a 37-MW hydroelectric project owned by state-run Trishuli Jal Vidhyut Co Ltd.

Shah said a joint team comprising the army ⁠and NEA, ​with help from Chinese experts, is ⁠carrying out rescue efforts at the under-construction project, where 122 people are feared missing. 4. CHILIME HYDROPOWER PROJECT

At least eight people are believed missing at Chilime Hydropower Project, ⁠situated at the right bank of the Bhotekoshi river in Rasuwa, with a capacity of 22 MW. An Indian team has conducted aerial study ​of the area, in coordination with Nepal's army, and is carrying out rescue efforts using pumps and excavators, Shah said.

5. LANGTANG ⁠KHOLA HYDROPOWER PROJECT At least 41 people are estimated missing at 20-MW Langtang Khola Hydropower Project, located in Rasuwa.

Nepal's army is conducting search-and-rescue patrols at the site, Shah ⁠said, ​adding that an Indian team has studied the area in coordination with the army and begun further operations using pumps and excavators. 6. MAILUNG KHOLA HYDROPOWER PROJECT

At least seven people are estimated missing at the Mailung Khola Hydropower Project, also situated in Rasuwa. A ⁠South Korean team conducted aerial study of the site, in coordination with Nepal's army, and operations have begun, Shah added.

Besides these, more people ⁠are still believed to be ⁠trapped at various other projects in flood-hit districts. Here's a tally: 93 missing at Rasuwagadhi Hydropower Project (111 MW)

4 missing at Rasuwa-Bhotekoshi (120 MW) 2 missing at Middle Trishuli Ganga (15.6 MW)

1 missing at Trishuli Hydropower Project (24 ‌MW) 1 missing at ‌Devighat Hydropower (14.1 MW)