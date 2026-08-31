Leaders gather in Kyrgyzstan for the World Nomad Games

Reuters | Updated: 31-08-2026 21:21 IST | Created: 31-08-2026 21:21 IST
Leaders gather in Kyrgyzstan for the World Nomad Games

Leaders including Russian President ​Vladimir Putin, Indian ​Prime Minister Narendra Modi and ‌Iranian President ​Masoud Pezeshkian have arrived in the Kyrgyz capital of Bishkek for the ‌World Nomad Games. The games' opening ceremony took place on Sunday on the eve of a summit of the Shanghai ‌Cooperation Organisation on Monday, which the visiting leaders also attended.

Chinese ‌President Xi Jinping attended the summit, but Kyrgyz media said he stayed away from the opening ceremony of the games, citing the flooding ⁠and ​landslides in ⁠Tibet. The World Nomad Games are a cultural and sporting festival centred on ⁠traditional nomadic sports, particularly those of the Turkic peoples of Central ​Asia.

Athletes from 104 countries have registered, organisers said, for ⁠the sixth edition of the World Nomad Games, which were founded in ⁠2014. Events ​include horseback archery, wrestling and boardgames traditional to nomadic Central Asian cultures. The ceremony featured musical performances and ⁠Olympic-style parades by national teams.

Also among those attending the ceremony were ⁠Turkish President Tayyip ⁠Erdogan, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko.

TRENDING

1
UPDATE 1-Google Maps now shows 'Lake America' in US, not 'Lake Ontario'

UPDATE 1-Google Maps now shows 'Lake America' in US, not 'Lake Ontario'

Global
2
Plans afoot to take bullet train project to UP and Bihar, will make it possible to travel between Delhi and Patna in 4.5 hours: Railways Minister

Plans afoot to take bullet train project to UP and Bihar, will make it possi...

India
3
India's Modi tells Russia's Putin that the war in Ukraine must end for humanity's sake 

India's Modi tells Russia's Putin that the war in Ukraine must end for human...

Global
4
Bessent expects Japan to take action to boost yen, signals BOJ rate-hike chance

Bessent expects Japan to take action to boost yen, signals BOJ rate-hike cha...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Morocco Wants to Be More Than a Green Export Hub: Can Chinese Investment Deliver?

Why One-Size-Fits-All Climate Policy Fails Across the BRICS Economies

Virtual Reality Feels Easier to Navigate When Headsets Show More of the Ground Below

Protecting More Than Lungs: New ICU Eye Care Plan Tackles Hidden Risks of Prone Ventilation

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026