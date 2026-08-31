Zelenskiy, Trump's envoys discuss Ukraine visit and peace efforts

Ukrainian ​President ​Volodymyr Zelenskiy said ‌on Monday ​he held a "detailed and ‌constructive" call with U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff ‌and Jared Kushner, and that ‌the sides were working to finalize dates for their visit ⁠to ​Ukraine ⁠aimed at advancing peace efforts.

"I ⁠also informed them about ​the situation on the battlefield, where ⁠Russia's gains have been ⁠sparse ​and at the cost of huge losses, and ⁠about the strikes," he said ⁠in ⁠a post on Telegram.