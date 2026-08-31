Zelenskiy, Trump's envoys discuss Ukraine visit and peace efforts
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said on Monday he held a "detailed and constructive" call with U.S. President Donald Trump's envoys Steve Witkoff and Jared Kushner, and that the sides were working to finalize dates for their visit to Ukraine aimed at advancing peace efforts.
"I also informed them about the situation on the battlefield, where Russia's gains have been sparse and at the cost of huge losses, and about the strikes," he said in a post on Telegram.