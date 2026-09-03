UN Expert Warns Zambia’s Civic Space Is Shrinking After Elections

United Nations human rights expert Gina Romero has raised grave concerns about Zambia's worsening democratic climate, calling on the Government to protect civic freedoms and stop treating political disagreement as a criminal offence. The Special Rapporteur on the rights to freedom of peaceful assembly and of association said reports emerging from the post-election period point to systemic violations alongside serious allegations of flaws in the electoral process.

Accounts received by the expert describe widespread intimidation, assaults, abductions and the arrest of hundreds of opposition supporters. Many detainees were reportedly held beyond legally permitted timeframes without being formally charged, leaving families uncertain about their whereabouts, legal status and safety. Romero warned that treason charges reportedly brought against senior opposition alliance leaders were especially disturbing because treason is a capital offence and its use against political figures could create a dangerous precedent.

Arrests and violence deepen post-election fears

The reported loss of life has intensified calls for independent scrutiny, with a former cabinet minister and a polling agent among those said to have been killed. Such incidents cannot be separated from wider allegations of voter intimidation and attacks linked to political participation, particularly when people may fear retaliation simply for supporting an opposition party, monitoring an election or questioning official decisions.

Romero said the present crisis reflects a broader contraction of civic space in Zambia rather than a collection of isolated cases. Opposition leaders, parliamentarians and civil society representatives have reportedly faced arbitrary arrests under charges described as disproportionate or legally unclear, creating an atmosphere where peaceful political activity can carry the risk of detention or severe prosecution.

Concerns over attacks on political opponents had already been raised in an official communication from the expert. Romero also contacted the Zambian Government about warning signs that appeared during the months leading up to the general elections. Similar concerns were documented in 2025 by the Special Rapporteur on freedom of opinion and expression, showing that pressure on public debate and political participation had been building before the latest reported crackdown.

RightsCon cancellation became a symbol of shrinking civic space

The Government's de facto cancellation of RightsCon, an international gathering focused on technology and human rights, added another layer to these concerns. The event was scheduled to take place in Lusaka but was called off only days before opening after administrative support was withdrawn amid allegations of foreign political pressure.

For civil society groups, journalists and digital rights advocates, the cancellation represented more than the loss of a major conference. It raised questions about whether Zambia remains a safe place for open discussion on surveillance, freedom of expression, online rights and government accountability, subjects that become even more important when political tensions are rising.

Reports of arbitrary detention, restrictions on peaceful assembly and serious charges such as sedition, espionage and treason may breach Zambia's obligations under the International Covenant on Civil and Political Rights. These protections apply to people across the political spectrum and require authorities to ensure that security laws are not used to silence lawful criticism.

Immediate releases and democratic accountability demanded

Romero called for the release of all political detainees and urged authorities to restore an environment where opposition members, religious leaders, journalists and civil society actors can speak without fear. A functioning democracy depends on people being able to gather peacefully, organise political movements, report abuses and challenge those in power without risking abduction, violence or imprisonment.

Her appeal places responsibility on the Government to investigate reported deaths and abuses, respect legal detention limits, protect peaceful political participation and prevent criminal law from becoming a tool against dissent. International scrutiny is also needed to establish what happened during and after the elections, ensure accountability for violations and help rebuild public confidence in Zambia's democratic institutions.