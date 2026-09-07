US-India Ties Strengthened with TRUST Fellowship Launch and Bilateral Collaborations

On the 250th anniversary of American independence, US Ambassador Sergio Gor launched the TRUST Fellowship at the US Mission’s National Day in Bengaluru. This public-private initiative focuses on critical tech collaborations between American and Indian researchers, enhancing bilateral ties and economic growth through innovation and expanded commercial support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-09-2026 09:57 IST | Created: 07-09-2026 09:57 IST
US-India Ties Strengthened with TRUST Fellowship Launch and Bilateral Collaborations
Launch of India-US TRUST fellowship (Photo/X@USAmbIndia). Image Credit: ANI

In a vibrant celebration marking 250 years of American independence, United States Ambassador Sergio Gor heralded a new era of US-India collaboration at a National Day reception in Bengaluru. The highlight was the launch of the TRUST Fellowship, an innovative public-private venture aligning top American and Indian minds to forge breakthroughs in critical technologies such as artificial intelligence and quantum computing.

The TRUST Fellowship, unveiled by Ambassador Gor, is supported by private investors like Kris Gopalakrishnan and Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw. In collaboration with premier Indian institutions including the Indian Institute of Technology Madras and Indian Institute of Science Bengaluru, this initiative seeks to fund US researchers for year-long collaborative programs with Indian counterparts, starting immediately.

Complementing this announcement, Ambassador Gor revealed an expansion of the US Commercial Service in Bengaluru, aimed at bolstering American businesses with enhanced market support and intelligence. He laid emphasis on the burgeoning US-India space cooperation as a testament to the partnership's expanding horizons. Amid the celebrations, iconic Bengaluru landmarks lit up in red, white, and blue, symbolizing the deepening bilateral relationships.

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