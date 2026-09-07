Nepal Mourns Flood Victims: A Nation in Grief and Recovery

Nepal is in the midst of national mourning as the country remembers those who perished in the catastrophic floods of August 26. Following a Cabinet decision on September 3, flags fly at half-mast across government offices and Nepali embassies worldwide as a mark of respect to the victims.

The Bhotekoshi flood wreaked havoc in Rasuwa, causing severe loss of life and destroying significant infrastructure, including homes, roads, and essential services. The disaster's impact extended downstream along the Trishuli River, affecting communities in Nuwakot and Dhading.

Rescue and relief operations continue with support from national and international agencies. In a statement, Prime Minister Balendra Shah highlighted the efforts of security forces, acknowledging their risk and dedication in rescue missions, notably in flood-affected prisons where 52 personnel managed to relocate 923 inmates safely.

The commitment of the Nepali Army, police, and other agencies remains strong, with thousands of personnel deployed in affected areas to restore order and provide aid. Nonetheless, 82 security personnel are still missing, and operations persist to stabilize the region.

Prime Minister Shah appreciated the relentless work of the security forces and assured ongoing support from the government to aid those battling the aftermath of the floods. The nation stands united in its resolve to recover and rebuild from this tragedy.