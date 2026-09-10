Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026: A New Era of India-US Defense Cooperation

The Indian Army and the United States Army are gearing up for the 22nd edition of Exercise Yudh Abhyas 2026, a significant step in enhancing their defense collaboration. The exercise will deploy Arctic-trained soldiers from the US Army's 11th Airborne Division, stationed at Fort Wainwright, Alaska, to the challenging terrains of India.

This year's military engagement receives additional momentum with the involvement of the 3rd Multi-Domain Task Force. This unit brings with it sophisticated long-range precision firepower and advanced command-and-control systems, elevating the bilateral military framework to new heights.

Scheduled to wrap up on September 28, the exercise will see key attendance from US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Lieutenant General Joel "JB" Vowell, Deputy Commanding General for US Army Pacific, spotlighting the robust India-US defense ties.

Ambassador Gor expressed, "Yudh Abhyas represents the robust defense partnership between the US and India. Our forces are not only training together but also sharing insights to bolster mutual trust and fortify security." Lieutenant General Vowell emphasized the operational and readiness enhancements brought about by this annual exercise.

This installment of Yudh Abhyas includes a command post exercise and field training exercises, culminating in a live-fire demonstration that will exhibit the seamless digital integration of US and Indian long-range precision fire systems.

Under the strategic framework of Operation Pathways, this edition marks a landmark advance with the introduction of counter-drone systems in India. The deployment of the Mobile Low, Slow, Small Unmanned Aircraft Integrated Defeat System (MLIDS) signifies a joint adaptation to emerging battlefield challenges, reinforcing the region's security.