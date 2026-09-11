Brazil Praises India's Leadership at BRICS 2026 Summit Amid Global Economic Challenges

As the BRICS Summit 2026 convened in India, dignitaries from over 10 nations gathered, witnessing Brazil's Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira lauding India's leadership. Vieira described India's chairmanship as "excellent," emphasizing the summit's "very productive" outcomes.

Vieira commended the BRICS forum for consolidating the world's dynamic economies, particularly crucial as the global stage faces threats like protectionism and economic coercion. He noted BRICS' recent expansion strengthens its role in uniting prosperous economies, with member states' GDP contributions soaring from 20% to beyond 50%.

Amid the summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a sideline meeting, focusing on enhancing India-Iran relations and multilateral cooperation. Their engagement, alongside discussions with other BRICS leaders, underscored the forum's dedication to deepening partnerships in trade, investment, innovation, and global development.