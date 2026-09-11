Brazil Praises India's Leadership at BRICS 2026 Summit Amid Global Economic Challenges

At the 2026 BRICS Summit in India, Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira commended India's leadership, highlighting BRICS as a crucial platform amid global economic challenges like protectionism and coercion. Discussions emphasized stronger ties among member nations, evidenced by a significant rise in BRICS countries' contribution to global GDP.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 20:47 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 20:47 IST
Brazil Praises India's Leadership at BRICS 2026 Summit Amid Global Economic Challenges
Brazilian Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As the BRICS Summit 2026 convened in India, dignitaries from over 10 nations gathered, witnessing Brazil's Foreign Affairs Minister Mauro Vieira lauding India's leadership. Vieira described India's chairmanship as "excellent," emphasizing the summit's "very productive" outcomes.

Vieira commended the BRICS forum for consolidating the world's dynamic economies, particularly crucial as the global stage faces threats like protectionism and economic coercion. He noted BRICS' recent expansion strengthens its role in uniting prosperous economies, with member states' GDP contributions soaring from 20% to beyond 50%.

Amid the summit, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Iranian President Masoud Pezeshkian held a sideline meeting, focusing on enhancing India-Iran relations and multilateral cooperation. Their engagement, alongside discussions with other BRICS leaders, underscored the forum's dedication to deepening partnerships in trade, investment, innovation, and global development.

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