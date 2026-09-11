BRICS Summit: A Beacon for Global Cooperation amidst Economic Challenges

Indian-origin politician Abhay Kumar Singh highlighted the BRICS summit's significance in strengthening global cooperation. Emphasizing the crucial role of BRICS as a platform for mutual aid, he contrasted it with nations focusing on division. South Africa's Mtho Xulu praised India’s leadership, advocating for a permanent BRICS secretariat.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 11-09-2026 14:35 IST | Created: 11-09-2026 14:35 IST
BRICS Summit: A Beacon for Global Cooperation amidst Economic Challenges
Indian-origin Russian MLA Abhay Kumar Singh (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Indian-origin politician Abhay Kumar Singh, serving as a deputat in Russia's Kursk city legislature, underscored the importance of the BRICS summit amidst global economic challenges, emphasizing its role as a platform for mutual cooperation. In contrast, Singh noted that while some nations are erecting barriers, BRICS members are building bridges towards collaboration.

Highlighting the deep-rooted ties between India and Russia, Singh reiterated that their relationship transcends mere friendship, evolving into a tradition over generations. He expressed optimism that upcoming dialogues between leaders could further enhance economic and business partnerships.

Meanwhile, South African Chamber of Commerce and Industry President Mtho Xulu called for the 'proper institutionalization' of BRICS, recommending the establishment of a permanent secretariat to bolster the grouping's implementation capabilities. Xulu lauded India's impactful leadership during its BRICS presidency, uniting member countries under a cohesive vision for sustained growth.

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