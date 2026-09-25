Building partially collapses after explosion in central Athens, one person reportedly injured

A ​building ​partially collapsed ‌in central Athens ​on Friday after an ‌explosion, the Greek fire brigade said, with local media reporting ‌one person was slightly injured. The ‌explosion was probably caused by a gas leak, ⁠local ​media reported, ⁠adding that it was powerful ⁠enough to be heard throughout the ​city centre.

The fire brigade ⁠said it had rescued a ⁠woman ​from the building, which is located in ⁠one of Athens' oldest neighbourhoods, Plaka, ⁠an ⁠area popular with tourists.