Building partially collapses after explosion in central Athens, one person reportedly injured
A building partially collapsed in central Athens on Friday after an explosion, the Greek fire brigade said, with local media reporting one person was slightly injured. The explosion was probably caused by a gas leak, local media reported, adding that it was powerful enough to be heard throughout the city centre.
The fire brigade said it had rescued a woman from the building, which is located in one of Athens' oldest neighbourhoods, Plaka, an area popular with tourists.