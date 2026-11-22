The US Army will detonate ​68 barrels of toxic lead azide in Iowa ​by Tuesday under emergency legal powers that ‌allow it ​to bypass a court order blocking the controversial plan, the Trump administration told a court this weekend.

“The Army must perform a controlled detonation to protect the ‌public from the more significant threat from an uncontrolled explosion, and the Army intends to act by November 24, 2026,” the Justice Department said in a court filing late on Saturday. The US Court of Appeals for the ‌8th Circuit temporarily halted the detonation by freezing the Army’s environmental permit on Thursday after environmental groups sued to ‌halt the operation. The government said in Saturday night's filing that the Army plans to move forward without a permit by invoking an emergency munitions and explosives exception to federal environmental protection laws.

Federal officials say the detonation must go forward within the next several days ⁠because a ​drop in temperatures could destabilize ⁠the material and cause an uncontrolled explosion. The Army previously postponed plans to detonate the degraded lead azide, an explosive used in military ⁠munitions, after public outcry by residents and farmers near Middletown, Iowa.

The Army did not immediately respond to an inquiry on ​Sunday about the precise timing of the detonation. The Iowa Environmental Council and the Sierra Club's Iowa chapter ⁠filed the lawsuit. Earthjustice, a nonprofit environmental law organization suing on behalf of the groups, did not immediately respond to an email on ⁠Sunday ​seeking comment.

The plaintiffs have argued that the detonations would release a toxic plume of lead dust into the air that could travel 100 miles (161 kilometers) north of the site, depending on weather conditions. In a statement on ⁠Thursday, acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle said the Army had determined with the US Environmental Protection Agency that ⁠a controlled detonation to dispose ⁠of the degraded lead was the option that posed the lowest risk to the public.

Lead exposure can cause serious health problems, particularly in children, including damage to ‌the brain and nervous ‌system.