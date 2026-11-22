Chuck Schumer led US Senate Democrats through this month's midterm elections that gave ‌them a ​decisive 56-seat majority in the 100-seat chamber. Progressives responded with a collective "thank you, next," arguing that Schumer should now make way for a successor. Critics say Schumer's decades in Washington, his age — he turns 76 on Monday — and his close ties to the party establishment make him ill-suited to lead a Senate Democratic caucus increasingly shaped by younger, anti-establishment lawmakers.

"We write first to thank you," leaders of the populist Working ‌Families Party, which backs like-minded Democratic candidates in elections, said in a November 13 letter to Schumer that called for a generational leadership change. "If you step aside at the height of a victory you helped secure, you would show voters that the Democratic Party heeded their call for change. The new majority can begin its work united and focused on fighting for the people who elected them," it said.

The top Democrat in the Senate for the past decade, Schumer has projected confidence that his colleagues will choose to keep him as their leader in a secret ‌vote on December 1. "I will be elected majority leader," Schumer, strongly favored to win, told reporters matter-of-factly last week.

But in the first contested Senate Democratic leadership race since 1994, the New York senator faces a challenge from Senator Chris Van Hollen, 67. While ‌only modestly younger than Schumer, the Maryland senator and his progressive allies outside the Capitol have cast him as an agent of change. Van Hollen has said the 2026 election results show voters are demanding that the party break with the status quo and adopt a bolder approach that gives new voices, including incoming progressive lawmakers, more influence in the caucus. Democrats seized majorities in both the Senate and House of Representatives from President Donald Trump's fellow Republicans, and formally take control of Congress in January.

'TIME FOR NEW IDEAS' Van Hollen has run an increasingly public campaign in the leadership contest, though the outcome will be determined in private. At least 16 of the 56 members ⁠of the Senate ​Democratic caucus have publicly committed to backing Schumer, while six have said they ⁠will vote for Van Hollen.

"I'm in this to win it," Van Hollen said on Thursday. "That's my goal. I think if we want to move forward on an ambitious agenda like this, we need new leadership. We need to change the culture of the Democratic caucus. People need to have more input. Our new members need ⁠to be at the table." Democrats flipped nine Senate seats in November, including in several states Trump won by double digits in 2024. Many of the incoming freshmen said during their campaigns that they would oppose Schumer for Democratic leader.

"Do I like Chuck Schumer?" asked Senator-elect Troy Jackson of Maine. "He's been great, ​but I do think it's time for new ideas." In an interview last week on CNN's "State of the Union," Van Hollen cited a "hunger for change" among Senate Democrats, and said two incoming senators won despite Schumer's efforts to back their primary opponents. Van ⁠Hollen criticized Schumer for aligning with powerful pro-Israel and cryptocurrency interests in those races.

PROGRESSIVES BACK VAN HOLLEN Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed of Michigan said Van Hollen stands out because he understands how Washington and the Senate work as a past chair of House and Senate Democrats' respective campaign arms, and he is willing to take risks.

"Those two things are what we ⁠need ​right now, and we need to rethink the way we legislate," El-Sayed said, pointing to Van Hollen's trips to advocate for a wrongly deported migrant and to draw attention to Israel's war in Gaza as examples of his willingness to take risks. Senator Tim Kaine of Virginia suggested that the leadership fight reflects a healthy discussion within the caucus about its future direction.

"And there's nothing wrong with that," Kaine told Reuters. Senate Democratic leader is the only unresolved role among Congress' top four positions. House Democrats last week nominated Hakeem Jeffries to be ⁠speaker in the next Congress, where John Thune will continue to lead Senate Republicans and Representative Jim Jordan will succeed Speaker Mike Johnson as the top House Republican.

On Sunday, Trump said that it would be difficult for him to work with Schumer, writing on ⁠his Truth Social platform that the senator "failed badly as 'Leader' once before, one of ⁠the worst (in) history, and I have little doubt that he will fail again." POTENTIAL PRIMARY CHALLENGE

Schumer is up for reelection in 2028, and losing the leadership race could make him a more vulnerable target, as ambitious Democrats such as Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez consider running for his seat. A memo from Ocasio-Cortez's campaign acknowledged she could run for president, Senate or reelection to the House in 2028. For his part, ‌Schumer has swatted down questions about his future ‌beyond the leadership election.

"I'm focused on 2027 and delivering for the American people," Schumer said on Wednesday.