The Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC) on Wednesday took suo motu cognisance of the deaths of three sanitation workers who allegedly succumbed to toxic fumes while cleaning a septic tank and Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) sump at a residential apartment complex in Hyderabad's Bachupally area. According to the Public Relations Officer (PRO) for the Telangana State Human Rights Commission, the Telangana Human Rights Commission (TGHRC), headed by Chairperson Justice Shameem Akther, has taken suo motu cognisance of the tragic incident in which three workers reportedly died due to inhalation of poisonous gases while cleaning a septic tank/Sewage Treatment Plant (STP) sump at apartments i Bachupally, Hyderabad.

The Commission also expressed serious concern over the tragic loss of lives and observed that such incidents raise grave questions regarding the safety, dignity and protection of sanitation workers and compliance with prescribed safety norms during hazardous cleaning operations. Seeking accountability and details of relief measures, the TGHRC has directed two senior state authorities to submit comprehensive reports by December 22, 2026:

The Commission has called for detailed reports from the Secretary to Government, Municipal Administration & Urban Development Department, Telangana, regarding the circumstances leading to the incident, safety measures and regulations applicable to cleaning septic tanks/STP sumps, responsibility of the apartment management and contractor, inspection/inquiry conducted, action taken against those responsible, and measures adopted to prevent recurrence of such incidents. TGHRC stated that the Commission has also asked detailed reports from the District Collector & District Magistrate, Medchal–Malkajgiri District, regarding the circumstances leading to the deaths, inquiry and coordination undertaken by the concerned departments, details of relief, ex-gratia compensation and other assistance extended or proposed to the bereaved families, and measures taken to ensure the welfare of the families of the deceased workers.

The Commission has directed the authorities concerned to submit their reports by December 22. (ANI)