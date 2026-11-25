By Pramod Chaturvedi BRS Working President and former minister KT Rama Rao (KTR) has strongly condemned the arrest of all-party leaders who staged a democratic protest against the proposed auction of Kukatpally Truck Park lands, describing the Congress government’s action as a reflection of its authoritarian attitude towards democratic dissent.

In a strongly worded statement, KTR accused the Congress government of attempting to suppress the voices of elected public representatives who were raising legitimate concerns over public assets and people’s livelihoods. He said it was shameful that the government was resorting to police action instead of addressing the issues highlighted by the protesting leaders. KTR demanded the immediate and unconditional release of all arrested all-party leaders, including MLA Madhavaram Krishna Rao and MLC Shambipur Raju. He said arresting public representatives for raising their voices on issues concerning the public was unacceptable in a democratic society.

Highlighting the importance of the Kukatpally Truck Park lands, KTR said the property was a valuable public asset directly connected to the livelihoods of thousands of truck drivers, transport workers and small traders. He pointed out that the lands played an important role in supporting the city’s transportation and commercial activities and should be utilised in the larger public interest. He alleged that the Congress government was compromising public interests by proceeding with the proposed auction of these lands instead of protecting them for future public requirements. The government, he said, should recognise the importance of such valuable urban land and ensure that it remained available for facilities benefiting the people.

KTR said government lands belonged to the people and that it was the responsibility of the government to protect these public assets and ensure their proper utilisation. He criticised the government’s alleged attempts to sell the land and hand it over to real estate interests. The BRS leader further demanded that the proposed auction of Kukatpally Truck Park lands, scheduled for the 27th of this month, be cancelled immediately. He urged the government to withdraw its decision to transfer lands earmarked for public purposes into private hands and instead prioritise the needs of transport workers, small traders and the general public.

KTR also warned the Congress government that police action and arrests would not succeed in suppressing public opposition. He said democratic protests against decisions affecting public assets were a legitimate right and that the government should respect people’s concerns rather than attempt to silence them. Reiterating the BRS party’s commitment to protecting public properties, KTR said the party would continue its struggle in coordination with all-party leaders and organisations until the proposed auction was withdrawn.

He made it clear that the BRS would not retreat from its fight to protect the Kukatpally Truck Park lands and safeguard the livelihoods of thousands of people dependent on them. KTR reiterated that the BRS would continue its agitation until the Congress government cancelled the proposed auction and ensured that the public land remained protected in the larger interests of the people. (ANI)