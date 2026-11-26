Salvadoran migrant Kilmar Abrego Garcia, whose wrongful deportation to El Salvador made him a focus for critics of President Donald Trump's ‌immigration crackdown, arrived in Spain on Wednesday after leaving the US under a deal with the authorities.

Reuters witnesses saw Abrego Garcia, 31, who was wearing a Chicago Bulls cap and sunglasses, leave the airport building and board a car, without making any comment. Abrego Garcia's arrival in Spain brings to a close a legal battle that reached the US Supreme Court ‌after authorities deported him to a megaprison in El Salvador in March 2025 despite a court order barring his return there because of the risk of persecution.

Abrego Garcia ‌told a virtual press conference in Spain that he felt vindicated and that the outcome showed respect for the rule of law: "I have always said that the United States is a country governed by laws, and thank God justice has been upheld". He said he had not decided his next steps, adding that he had "many options (...) my family and I will choose our next steps."

His lawyer, Simon Sandoval-Moshenberg, told reporters in Madrid ⁠his client's ​departure from the US, as a free ⁠man to the country of his choice on a commercial flight, was a victory because it was what he had been seeking since August 2025. LAWYER SAYS MOVE TO SPAIN IS TEMPORARY

The lawyer has ⁠said the move to Spain is temporary and that Abrego Garcia could have legal avenues to return to the US under a future administration. "We understand that under the Trump administration, he's never going ​to get a fair shake," the lawyer said.

"Kilmar Abrego Garcia is going to last a lot longer than Donald Trump, and he will be ⁠back in the United States as a lawful permanent resident under the next administration." Spain has been a target of criticism by the Trump administration over the Socialist-led government's decision to regularise hundreds of thousands of illegal ⁠migrants. ​The criticism intensified after a mass crossing by over 80,000 migrants to its North African enclave of Ceuta in late July.

The US Department of Homeland Security said in a post on X Abrego Garcia had "self-deported" to Spain, adding that it was unsurprised by his choice of "a country that earlier this year was invaded by tens of thousands ⁠of illegal aliens". "Spain's radical open-border policies have made the once-great country a breeding ground for illegal migrants," it said.

US officials had called Abrego Garcia's removal to El Salvador an "administrative ⁠error", but for months said they could not ⁠bring him back. Ordered by the US Supreme Court to facilitate Abrego Garcia's return, the Trump administration ultimately brought him back to the US in June 2025. It later attempted to deport him to Liberia on a human smuggling charge that was dismissed ‌by a US judge.