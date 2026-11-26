Oil- and gas-producing countries acted in "good faith" at the COP31 climate talks and should not be blamed for their collapse, OPEC Secretary General Haitham Al Ghais said on Wednesday.

In a blog post titled "What ‌Really Happened at COP31?," Al Ghais rejected claims that Saudi Arabia, Russia and other oil producers were responsible for the failure of talks in Antalya, which ended on Sunday, two days late. "They were not the Parties that walked out. They were not the ones that paralyzed the negotiations," Al Ghais wrote.

The countries had opposed language on ‌transitioning away from fossil fuels and supported references to an emerging technology that aims to capture carbon emissions, the main emission blamed for climate change, known as ‌carbon capture, utilization and storage (CCUS). They also directed blame for the failure of the talks at the EU and others. The UN climate summit ended without agreement after the European Union and others rejected a final political deal put forward by co-hosts Turkey and Australia, arguing it was unacceptable because it did not mention moving away from fossil fuels. Several countries accused petrostates of exerting undue influence over the process.

Small ⁠developing nations ​also opposed references to CCUS, arguing it is ⁠costly, unproven at large scale and could prolong oil and gas production. Al Ghais accused the EU of hypocrisy, saying it called for a move away from hydrocarbons while simultaneously easing some of its ⁠own energy regulations. He cited the bloc's decision to delay methane accounting requirements for oil and gas importers until 2029.

EU officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment. During the conference, ​several negotiators from small island, African, Latin American and European countries told Reuters they believed Saudi officials had unusually close access to the COP co-presidencies, giving ⁠them outsized influence during negotiations. Saudi Arabia did not respond to requests for comment.

COP President and Turkish Environment Minister Murat Kurum defended the process on Wednesday, saying the co-presidents engaged with all parties. He told ⁠Reuters ​that the EU's focus on the "definition of fossil fuels" was a key obstacle to reaching consensus, along with disputes over climate finance. Before the summit, the EU had warned that discussions on new climate finance commitments were "dead in the water."

Anas Alhajji, a partner at Energy Outlook Advisors, said on Wednesday the EU ultimately rejected compromise ⁠language that would have referenced the 2023 UAE Consensus, which called for a transition away from fossil fuels, recognized CCUS and acknowledged countries' differing national circumstances. Some countries ⁠said they preferred no deal to one ⁠they viewed as endorsing CCUS.

"I feel like I'm going to sleep well tonight knowing that I didn't sign on to an agreement that included CCUS," said Marshall Islands lead negotiator Kathy Jetnil-Kijiner on Wednesday. "I don't feel any type of regret for not ‌supporting the COP decision."