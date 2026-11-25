Hungarian Prime Minister Peter Magyar hailed a "fresh start" in bilateral relations during a visit to Ukraine on Tuesday where he discussed expanding trade and transport connections with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy. Hungary under its previous leader, Viktor Orban, posed the biggest obstacle ‌inside the EU to Kyiv's membership efforts, but Magyar has put bilateral ties on a new footing since he swept to power in an April election.

Tuesday's visit was billed as central to Kyiv's hopes of accelerating its EU membership bid and strengthening economic ties with central Europe. While no breakthrough deals were announced, both men welcomed a more positive mood in the bilateral relationship — showcased ‌when Magyar, 45, and Zelenskiy, 48, joined a group of schoolchildren for a game of volleyball.

"We have managed to take important steps towards strengthening trust," Magyar told a joint ‌news conference later. "This is in the interest of both countries. It is in the interest of all neighbours to be on good terms with each other." Zelenskiy said the two leaders had discussed an increase in Hungary's diesel exports to Ukraine — which Magyar's government restarted this year after they were suspended by Orban — as well as use of Ukrainian gas storage facilities by Hungarian companies.

Energy and agriculture ministers from the two countries will meet to ⁠discuss projects, ​Magyar said. Budapest was also open to joining the ⁠Carpathian Eight grouping of regional countries launched by Zelenskiy in Ukraine earlier this year for economic cooperation, the Hungarian premier added. The two leaders also agreed to an expansion of rail transport between their countries, Zelenskiy said, ⁠without providing further details.

HUNGARY CONDEMNS RUSSIAN AGGRESSION Magyar and Zelenskiy met in the town of Uzhhorod in Zakarpattia, a southwestern region of Ukraine situated in the Carpathian Mountains that borders four European Union states — Hungary, Romania, Slovakia ​and Poland.

Zakarpattia is home to an ethnic Hungarian minority whose treatment by Kyiv has long been a source of friction between the two countries. In a move welcomed ⁠by Budapest, Ukraine's parliament last month passed legislation expanding the rights of Hungarian speakers and other minorities to receive education in their native language.

Magyar's government then dropped its objections to Ukraine's opening talks with the EU on internal market ⁠and ​competitiveness standards, one of many policy clusters where Kyiv has to align its legislation with that of the EU in order to join the bloc. Zelenskiy said the opening of the clusters was important for the morale of the Ukrainian people after 4-1/2 years of war, which has cost hundreds of thousands of lives and laid waste to swathes of ⁠the country.

In Uzhhorod, Magyar laid a wreath at a cemetery for soldiers killed fighting Russian forces since Moscow's annexation of Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in 2014. The Hungarian people, he said, ⁠condemned the nearly five-year-long war that Russia has been ⁠waging "against a sovereign, free European country".

Zelenskiy welcomed Magyar's gesture of respect. In a message posted on X, he said, "Our ability to live in a free country, and the security of our neighbours and all of Europe, come at an enormous cost – one that Ukraine pays ‌every day."

(Additional reporting by Gergely Szakacs, ‌Krisztina Than and Anita Komuves in Budapest; Yuliia Dysa, Olena Harmash and Daniel Flynn in Kyiv; ​Editing by Gareth Jones and Cynthia Osterman)