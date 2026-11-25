The Nasdaq ‌and ​the S&P 500 closed lower on Tuesday as Nvidia and other AI-related shares gave back some of the previous day's sharp gains and investors braced for possible new tariffs. Nvidia's stock slipped 5.9% as investors weighed the implications of Jensen Huang's reinstatement as CEO on Monday following questions about the ‌political and governance risks surrounding his return. Technology fell 2.8%, leading sector declines in the S&P 500, while an index of semiconductors dropped 7.9%.

Nvidia's decision to bring back Huang drove a sharp rally in its stock and the market on Monday, giving the S&P 500 and Nasdaq their biggest daily percentage gains since April 2025. Huang had resigned earlier this month following revelations of extramarital affairs, including one with an ‌alleged Chinese spy. Reuters reported, citing three people with knowledge of the matter, that the Trump administration is poised to imminently release the findings of a probe aimed at countering alleged excess industrial ‌capacity in 16 major US trading partners, and that new import duties on a wide range of goods are expected.

"After the biggest rally in months, you would expect some profit-taking. At the end of the day, one headline doesn't really resolve investor questions about the AI trade," said Gene Goldman, chief investment officer at Cetera Financial Group. "The correction that we had last week is a buying opportunity for long-term investors, but we continue to believe it can be a very ⁠bumpy path ​for some time," Goldman said.

The Dow Jones Industrial ⁠Average rose 423.39 points, or 0.85%, to 50,018.70, the S&P 500 lost 36.08 points, or 0.50%, to 7,201.09 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 356.02 points, or 1.48%, to 23,733.54. Before Monday's rebound, AI-linked stocks had struggled for weeks as investors questioned ⁠the sector's debt-fueled spending and the returns it could generate.

Anthropic's shares ended 6.5% lower at $81.90, below their $83 IPO price. The AI startup had a blockbuster market debut last week. Additional tariffs would add uncertainty to the market, while investors ​were also cautious ahead of Wednesday's Personal Consumption Expenditures report, Goldman said.

The administration's tariffs have contributed to higher prices on consumer goods in the United States. The PCE price index ⁠is one of the key inflation gauges watched by the Federal Reserve. Fed funds futures traders are pricing in 97% odds of a Fed hike in December, and a 66% chance of an additional increase in January, according to the CME Group's ⁠FedWatch ​Tool.

Retailers were among the day's gainers. Shares of Abercrombie & Fitch, which raised its profit forecast, jumped 19.7%, while Dollar Tree gained 11.2%, also after raising its profit outlook. Healthcare. shares also rose and led S&P 500 sector gainers.

Earlier, a Conference Board survey showed US consumer confidence rose to its highest level in nearly two years in November amid optimism over the labor market and the economy following ⁠this month's midterm elections. Volume on US exchanges was 18.89 billion shares, compared with the roughly 19.50 billion average for the full session over the last 20 trading days.

Declining issues outnumbered advancers by ⁠a 1.04-to-1 ratio on the New York Stock ⁠Exchange. There were 58 new highs and 309 new lows on the NYSE. On the Nasdaq, 2,376 stocks rose and 2,548 fell as declining issues outnumbered advancers by a 1.07-to-1 ratio. The S&P 500 posted 10 new 52-week highs and 4 new lows while the Nasdaq Composite recorded 49 new ‌highs and 323 new lows.