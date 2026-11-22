​Red Bull's Max ​Verstappen won the ‌Las Vegas ​Grand Prix for the third time in four ‌years on Saturday while his Mercedes rival George Russell hit the barriers three laps ‌from the end and finished ninth. In a ‌race where the lead swung back and forth under the floodlights and the top drivers ⁠raced ​nose-to-tail over ⁠the 50 laps, McLaren's Lando Norris and Oscar ⁠Piastri finished second and third.

Mercedes have already won ​both titles, with 20-year-old Italian Kimi Antonelli ⁠this month becoming the youngest ever Formula ⁠One ​world champion, while Verstappen and Russell are scrapping to end the season ⁠as overall runner-up. Ferrari teammates Lewis Hamilton and Charles ⁠Leclerc ⁠collided, and both collected 10-second penalties for separate incidents.

(Writing by Alan ‌Baldwin ‌in London, editing by ​Peter Rutherford)