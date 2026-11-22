New Zealand were 119-2 at the close ‌of ​play as they fought to save the first test after India declared on 720-9 with an imposing first-innings lead of 352 on the fourth day in Wellington on Sunday.

Rishabh Pant earlier scored a century as India, desperate for points to stay in the race for the World ‌Test Championship final, put the tiring home bowlers to the sword to bump up their record tally ahead of the declaration. New Zealand's hopes of a result rest on batting for much of the remainder of the match and forcing a draw despite losing Tom Latham for a duck and first-innings centurion Henry Nicholls for 31.

Opener Devon Conway, who scored his 22nd test half-century on his way to an ‌unbeaten 59, and Rachin Ravindra (27 not out) will resume on day five with the Black Caps still 233 runs from forcing India to bat again. India's pace spearhead Jasprit Bumrah (1-33) again ‌made an early breakthrough by sending Latham back from the second ball of the innings, the New Zealand skipper edging behind to take a pair.

Nicholls, whose 175 was the backbone of New Zealand's first-innings 368, got an edge and a bit of thigh pad on a Prasidh Krishna delivery and Dhruv Jurel showed stunning reflexes to take the catch at short leg. Jurel had earlier become the sixth batter to score a half century in India's innings before being caught in ⁠the deep ​for 78, triggering the declaration an hour before tea.

BOOMING ⁠SIX India had resumed on 486-4 on another sunny morning at the Basin Reserve with the clear intent of pushing their 118-run lead out to the sort of tally that would take the possibility of a New Zealand victory out ⁠of the equation.

There are few better batters for such a task than Pant and the swashbuckling wicketkeeper showed the full range of his shots as he approached his ninth test hundred. "I just wanted to stay there as ​long as possible and just make my impact," Pant said.

"I just keep it simple most of the time. Whenever I see the ball, I try to hit it. I ⁠think that if it's in my area, I'll try to hit it for sure." He reached the milestone with a booming six over long-off and two more soon afterwards took him to 108 sixes in his test career, the most of any ⁠batter ​apart from England's Ben Stokes (138).

"Mostly whenever I'm trying to get 100, I try to get it with a six. But because of that, I've also missed a lot of hundreds," Pant added. "So I was very patient about it, but when the mid-off came up, I was like, 'This is the right opportunity. I might take it'."

Pant was finally caught on the boundary for 128 ⁠off the bowling of Ravindra to bring up lunch but the punishment for New Zealand continued into the second session. India's final score was well clear of their previous best innings tally in ⁠New Zealand of 520 all out in Hamilton ⁠in 2009 -- a match they won by 10 wickets.

All-rounder Glenn Phillips (3-154) picked up a couple of wickets as the Indian batters went for their shots ahead of the declaration to make his figures a bit more respectable. Seamer Jacob Duffy, though, finished with unenviable figures of 1-201 from his ‌33 overs, only 28 runs shy ‌of New Zealand's most expensive ever bowling display, which spinner Stephen Boock tallied against Pakistan in ​1989.