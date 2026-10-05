France and Germany propose new rapid EU trade response tool
France and Germany have proposed that the European Union toughen itself up with a new measure that could be activated rapidly to strike back against countries that harm the bloc economically in a new world where trade is increasingly used as a weapon.
The new measure would not target any specific country. German officials said the EU needed a tool as powerful as the Section 301 tariffs imposed by the United States or China's restrictions on exports of critical minerals.