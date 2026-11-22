Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Motor racing-Antonelli fastest but Verstappen on pole in Las Vegas

Red Bull's Max ​Verstappen took pole position for the Las Vegas Grand Prix on Friday after newly ​crowned Formula One champion Kimi Antonelli lapped fastest but dropped ‌to ​sixth due to a grid penalty. Mercedes' George Russell will share the front row with four-time world champion Verstappen, an appetising prospect after the old foes clashed in final practice, following a chilly floodlit qualifying session in which neither Ferrari driver made it to the final top ‌10 phase.

Wild send Quinn Hughes back to Minnesota due to undisclosed injury

Minnesota Wild coach John Hynes announced on Saturday that defenseman Quinn Hughes will miss the remaining two games of the team's three-game road trip so that he can return to Minnesota and get an undisclosed injury evaluated. Hughes was hit into the boards by Flames forward Adam Klapka in the third period of Minnesota's 4-1 ‌victory against the Calgary Flames on Thursday.

Avalanche’s Nathan MacKinnon out 12 weeks after injury re-evaluation

Colorado Avalanche star Nathan MacKinnon is expected to miss approximately 12 weeks with a lower-body injury, ‌a significant extension from the original one- month recovery timeline, coach Jared Bednar announced Saturday. The revised prognosis will keep MacKinnon out of Colorado's Winter Classic matchup against the Utah Mammoth on Dec. 31 and could also sideline him through the NHL All-Star festivities on Feb. 5-6.

Top 25 roundup: No. 10 BYU outlasts Kansas in 3OT

Top 25 roundup: Saturday Bear Bachmeier hit Jojo Phillips with a 2-point conversion pass in triple overtime as No. 10 BYU outlasted ⁠upset-minded Kansas 31-29 ​in a wild Big 12 Conference clash in ⁠Lawrence, Kan.

Tennis-Alcaraz digs deep to beat Shelton, will face world number one Zverev in final

Seven-times Grand Slam champion Carlos Alcaraz battled back from a set down to beat American Ben Shelton 3-6 6-3 7-6(1) in their ATP Finals ⁠semi-final to charge into Sunday's showcase for the second consecutive year. Alcaraz, beaten by Shelton in the US Open quarter-finals on the Spaniard's return from a four-month injury break, stretched his winning run to 13 matches and ​will now face world number one Alexander Zverev, who beat Russia's Daniil Medvedev 7-6(0) 6-4.

UCLA QB Ty Dieffenbach taken off on stretcher in OT at Michigan

UCLA quarterback Ty ⁠Dieffenbach left the No. 4 Bruins' Big Ten Conference game at Michigan on Saturday after the first play of overtime with an apparent leg injury. Dieffenbach, UCLA's starting quarterback since replacing an injured Nico Iamaleava on Oct. 10 at Oregon, ⁠scrambled ​to his right before being tackled at the beginning of the extra frame. Medical staff tended to Dieffenbach on the Michigan Stadium turf for several minutes, producing an air cast before loading him onto a gurney.

Soccer-Gritty Current overcome Spirit for first NWSL Championship win

Goals from Vanessa DiBernardo and Debinha lifted the Kansas City Current past the Washington Spirit 2-1 for their first ⁠NWSL Championship title on Saturday at Audi Field in Washington D.C. DiBernardo scored direct from a corner early in the second half and Debinha added another from a superb solo effort ⁠in stoppage time, tuning out the noise from ⁠the partisan fans at the raucous "Rowdy Audi" venue.

Rafael Nadal a near-unanimous selection to Real Madrid board

Spain's most accomplished tennis star is now helping make decisions for one of the country's biggest soccer clubs. Rafael Nadal, who won 22 grand slam titles over a 23-year career, ‌was approved to join the Real ‌Madrid board of directors by a 99.5% vote of the club's general member assembly Saturday. The 40-year-old ​becomes the 19th member of the board.