Following is a summary of current science news briefs.

Brazilian students turn to ​burned fish bones as clean water filter

A group ​of Brazilian high school students and ‌their ​teacher have come up with a local solution for providing clean drinking water in remote areas of the Amazon: a filter made of charcoal produced by burning ‌the bones of the region's giant pirarucu fish. The process involves heating the chunky vertebrae of the fish — which typically grow to 2 meters (6.6 feet) in length — to as much as 900 degrees Celsius (1,650 degrees Fahrenheit) and then grinding the ‌charred bones into a powder that absorbs heavy metals and other pollutants.

Analysis-Scientists are learning more about the ‌rare Ebola virus in Congo outbreak

More than six months into a devastating Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, scientists and medics are beginning to gain a better understanding of the rare Bundibugyo version of the virus, which they hope can help explain its rapid spread ⁠and, ultimately, ​stop it. There have ⁠been more than 11,000 cases and over 5,500 deaths so far, with the Bundibugyo virus spreading at double the pace of the 2014-2016 ⁠Ebola outbreak in West Africa, the largest on record. There are no licensed treatments or vaccines to fight it.

Astronomers observe a ​huge puffy star merge with smaller companion

Astronomers have observed a large dying star, seven times more massive and ⁠18,000 times brighter than the sun, engulfing a smaller companion in a stellar merger unlike any other previously witnessed. The merger involved a ⁠pair ​of stars that were bound gravitationally — known as a binary system — in which the larger one greatly expanded in its death throes into what is called a puffy supergiant and enveloped the smaller one, with the two ⁠stars then combining into one.

Indian space startup SatSure raises $7 million from sovereign space fund

Indian space startup SatSure has raised ⁠600 million rupees ($7 million) ⁠from a government-backed space technology fund as part of an ongoing 2 billion rupees funding round, the company said on Friday. The investment comes as India seeks to ‌expand its commercial space ‌industry through reforms that have opened the traditionally state-dominated sector ​to private companies and investors.