Reuters Science News Summary
Following is a summary of current science news briefs.
Brazilian students turn to burned fish bones as clean water filter
A group of Brazilian high school students and their teacher have come up with a local solution for providing clean drinking water in remote areas of the Amazon: a filter made of charcoal produced by burning the bones of the region's giant pirarucu fish. The process involves heating the chunky vertebrae of the fish — which typically grow to 2 meters (6.6 feet) in length — to as much as 900 degrees Celsius (1,650 degrees Fahrenheit) and then grinding the charred bones into a powder that absorbs heavy metals and other pollutants.
Analysis-Scientists are learning more about the rare Ebola virus in Congo outbreak
More than six months into a devastating Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo, scientists and medics are beginning to gain a better understanding of the rare Bundibugyo version of the virus, which they hope can help explain its rapid spread and, ultimately, stop it. There have been more than 11,000 cases and over 5,500 deaths so far, with the Bundibugyo virus spreading at double the pace of the 2014-2016 Ebola outbreak in West Africa, the largest on record. There are no licensed treatments or vaccines to fight it.
Astronomers observe a huge puffy star merge with smaller companion
Astronomers have observed a large dying star, seven times more massive and 18,000 times brighter than the sun, engulfing a smaller companion in a stellar merger unlike any other previously witnessed. The merger involved a pair of stars that were bound gravitationally — known as a binary system — in which the larger one greatly expanded in its death throes into what is called a puffy supergiant and enveloped the smaller one, with the two stars then combining into one.
Indian space startup SatSure raises $7 million from sovereign space fund
Indian space startup SatSure has raised 600 million rupees ($7 million) from a government-backed space technology fund as part of an ongoing 2 billion rupees funding round, the company said on Friday. The investment comes as India seeks to expand its commercial space industry through reforms that have opened the traditionally state-dominated sector to private companies and investors.