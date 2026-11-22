Manchester ‌City missed out on the chance to move into first place in the Women's Super League on Sunday, suffering a 3-1 defeat at home by Tottenham Hotspur that leaves them second in the standings.

With leaders Chelsea held to ‌a 0-0 draw by Liverpool on Saturday, reigning champions City looked set to capitalise on that slip-up ‌when they took a 1-0 lead thanks to a Bunny Shaw goal in the 10th minute. However, Norwegian striker Cathinka Tandberg levelled for Spurs just before the break. City stuttered in attack and were punished in the 74th minute when Drew Spence sliced open their ⁠defence with ​a pass through the middle ⁠for Matilda Vinberg, who slotted home. Jessica Naz added another five minutes later on her 100th WSL appearance to make it ⁠3-1.

The defeat leaves City on 25 points after 11 games, two behind Chelsea and two ahead of third-placed London City Lionesses, ​while the win lifts Spurs to fifth on 20 points. In the day's other early kick-off, Simi ⁠Awujo struck deep into second-half stoppage time to earn Manchester United a 2-1 win at Birmingham City, leaving them fourth on 21 points.

Arsenal's ⁠struggles ​continued as they were held to a goalless draw at home by West Ham United, despite the Gunners dominating possession and creating a slew of scoring chances. The point leaves Renee Slegers' side in sixth ⁠position on 15 points, five behind north London rivals Tottenham.

Bottom side Charlton Athletic picked up their first point of ⁠the season thanks to ⁠a 1-1 draw at home to Aston Villa, while Brighton & Hove Albion rose to seventh in the table after an own goal by Everton defender Maz Pacheco ‌gave them a ‌1-0 win on Merseyside.