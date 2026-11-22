​Yemen's Iran-aligned Houthis said ​on Sunday they had carried ‌out ​an operation targeting Saudi Arabia's Rabigh oil refinery on the kingdom's western Red Sea coast, as ‌they continued to claim attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure.

The Houthis said they had achieved a direct hit but there was no indication of ‌what damage had been inflicted and the Saudi authorities did not ‌immediately comment. Rabigh is home to Petro Rabigh, a major integrated oil refining and petrochemical complex developed by Saudi Aramco and Japan's Sumitomo Chemical. It is located about ⁠165 km ​north of ⁠Jeddah on the Red Sea coast and has access to deep-water export facilities.

The Houthis ⁠have repeatedly claimed attacks on Saudi energy infrastructure in recent months, including ​the East-West oil pipeline and refineries in Jazan in the south ⁠and Ras Tanura in Eastern Province. Saudi authorities have not confirmed any attacks on ⁠refineries. The ​renewed fighting, which began in July amid the wider US-Israeli war with Iran, has seen the Houthis seize territory from Yemen's ⁠internationally recognised government and step up missile and drone attacks on Saudi ⁠airports and ⁠energy infrastructure.

Saudi Arabia has also intensified airstrikes against Houthi positions in support of its Yemeni allies.