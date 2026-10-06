Drones strike two ships in Bulgaria's Black Sea zone - President
Two ships were hit by drones in Bulgaria's Black Sea economic zone, the office of President Iliana Iotova said on Tuesday, without providing further details.
Two ships were hit by drones in Bulgaria's Black Sea economic zone, the office of President Iliana Iotova said on Tuesday, without providing further details.
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