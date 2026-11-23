Union Finance and Corporate Affairs Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday chaired the tenth pre-Budget consultation with experts and stakeholders from the health and social sectors in New Delhi as part of preparations for the Union Budget 2027-28. The meeting was also attended by Secretaries from the Department of Economic Affairs (DEA) and the Ministry of Tribal Affairs, senior officials from the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, and the Chief Economic Adviser to the Government of India.

In the Union Budget 2026-27, the government allocated Rs 1,06,530.42 crore to the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, marking an increase of 10 per cent over the previous revised estimates. Among the major healthcare allocations, the National Health Mission (NHM) received Rs 39,390 crore, while the Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojana (PMSSY), which supports AIIMS and medical college upgrades, was allocated Rs 11,307 crore.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana (PM-JAY) received Rs 9,500 crore, while the allocation for the Pradhan Mantri Ayushman Bharat Health Infrastructure Mission (PM-ABHIM) increased 67.66 per cent to Rs 4,770 crore. Alongside healthcare, the government had also provided significant funding for rural employment, housing and welfare programmes in the social sector in the previous Budget.

With the latest meeting, the Finance Minister has so far completed ten rounds of pre-Budget consultations with experts and stakeholders across various sectors of the economy ahead of the forthcoming Budget. The consultation process began with leading economists, followed by representatives from agriculture, manufacturing, micro, small and medium enterprises (MSMEs) and startups.

Subsequent meetings covered capital markets, banking, financial services and insurance (BFSI), the information technology sector, infrastructure, energy and sustainability. The ninth round was held with stakeholders from housing, urbanisation and culture, followed by the tenth consultation with representatives from the health and social sectors.

The latest consultation forms part of the government's exercise to gather inputs from different stakeholders and sectors before finalising priorities for the Union Budget 2027-28. (ANI)