Former German spy chief detained on suspicion of espionage and treason, Bild reports

​Former German ​foreign intelligence chief ‌August Hanning ​has been detained on suspicion of espionage, ‌treason and obtaining classified information for a foreign power, Bild newspaper reported ‌on Tuesday. The report said prosecutors ‌allege Hanning, whose tenure ended in 2005, bought secret information from a former ⁠employee of ​the ⁠foreign intelligence agency BND and intended ⁠to sell it on as part of ​his consulting activities.

The BND and ⁠the office of Germany's federal prosecutor ⁠did not ​immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment. The investigation was ⁠launched after the discovery of an alleged ⁠leak ⁠of intelligence reports intended for the chancellery, Bild said.