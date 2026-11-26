Elon Musk, the world's richest man, said on Wednesday that every child in the US will receive two shares in SpaceX, the space and ‌AI company he runs, pledging a gift worth more than $18 billion. Children will receive one share from the company and one from him personally, Musk said in a brief post on X, without providing details.

Musk and rival AI company Anthropic have recently laid out sharply different blueprints for sharing some of the spoils of ‌the AI boom. SpaceX said earlier in the day it would contribute one newly issued share of its Class A common stock to every ‌currently active Trump Account, adding that Musk will personally match the number of shares donated by the company.

Trump Accounts is a program designed to give Americans born between 2025 and 2028 a stake in the stock market and help build wealth from an early age. SpaceX did not immediately respond to a request for comment on whether Musk's SpaceX share donations would be ⁠linked to Trump ​Accounts or come with any kind ⁠of lockup period.

There are around 72 million children under age 18 in the US. SpaceX shares closed at $127.44 on Wednesday, valuing the pledge at around $18.35 billion. Musk said last month he ⁠would give one of his SpaceX shares to every child in America.

"Next year, I will give one of my SpaceX shares to every kid in America. This will ​be the first of many," Musk said in a post on X at the time. "Giving shares, which are stakes in the future ⁠economy, directly to the people is the way," Musk added.

Most of Musk's philanthropic efforts have been through the Musk Foundation, which reportedly holds more than $14 billion in assets. In October, SpaceX President Gwynne ⁠Shotwell ​and her husband pledged a share of their SpaceX stock to each of more than 2 million children under the Trump initiative.

Anthropic, which recently went public, said last month it was committing 5% of its shares to an unprecedented new fund for the "public good". Anthropic said its initiative will ⁠give it more flexibility and scale to make donations for the benefit of humanity.

Other executives have also set up major, long-running philanthropy ventures. Berkshire Hathaway Chairman ⁠Emeritus Warren Buffett, one of the most ⁠prominent figures in philanthropy, is reported to have given away $60 billion so far, with most of the rest of his roughly $150 billion fortune slated for philanthropy too.

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation has distributed more than $100 billion since its founding ‌in 2000, with ‌some of that fueled by donations from Buffett.