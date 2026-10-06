Kremlin says Russia is handling situation after plague institute worker's death, welcomes Trump's offer of help
Russia welcomes US President Donald Trump's offer of assistance following the death of a worker at Russia's plague research institute, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.
Peskov said Russia's public health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor was handling the situation and would provide further information as it became available, while monitoring developments following the laboratory worker's death.