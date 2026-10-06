Kremlin says Russia is handling situation after plague institute worker's death, welcomes Trump's offer of help

​Russia ‌welcomes US ​President Donald Trump's offer ‌of assistance following the death of ‌a worker at Russia's ‌plague research institute, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov ⁠said.

Peskov ​said ⁠Russia's public health watchdog ⁠Rospotrebnadzor was handling the ​situation and would ⁠provide further information as it ⁠became ​available, while monitoring developments ⁠following the laboratory worker's ⁠death.