Olympics-India among seven countries vying for 2036 Olympics, IOC says

Seven countries, ​including India, ​Germany and Qatar, ‌are in ​the running to stage the 2036 Summer Olympics, ‌the International Olympic Committee said on Tuesday. Hungary, Turkey, South Africa and South Korea complete the ‌list of interested parties, who are in ‌preliminary talks with the IOC, with a shortlist to be drawn up in March next year ⁠and ​some ⁠countries progressing to a strategic dialogue phase.

Preferred hosts will ⁠be named in 2028 and a final decision ​expected in mid-2029, the IOC said ⁠in a statement. Any other interested countries have until October ⁠31 ​to come forward but new candidates look unlikely with less than four ⁠weeks before the deadline.

Los Angeles will host the ⁠2028 ⁠Summer Games and Australia's Brisbane will stage them four years later.