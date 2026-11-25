Italian ​Alpine skier Federica ​Brignone, a double ‌Olympic champion, ​announced her retirement on Wednesday, saying that injury prevented her from ‌carrying on competing at the highest level.

Brignone won Olympic gold in super-G and giant slalom on home snow at ‌the Milano Cortina Games in February, just 10 ‌months after she had suffered multiple leg fractures and a torn anterior cruciate ligament following a crash at the Italian ⁠Championships. Brignone, 36, ​had returned ⁠to the slopes on Tuesday for the first time since ⁠she underwent surgery in August to remove a plate and ​screws that were inserted in her left knee ⁠last year.

"After these two days on the snow, I’ve realised that ⁠my ​leg is not fully recovered yet and that I’m still in too much pain. For this ⁠reason, I’ve decided to bring my competitive career to ⁠an end," ⁠she said in a video released by the Italian Winter Sports Federation.