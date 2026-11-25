A ​conversation last week ‌with US Secretary ​of Defense Pete Hegseth focused on reviewing operations in Ecuador, ‌determining next steps and identifying what the country requires for specific operations, Ecuador's interior minister, John Reimberg, said ‌in a radio interview on Wednesday.

Reimberg described the ‌talks as productive and said Ecuador has an "established action plan" with the United States. "Some would like to see ⁠these ​relationships, which ⁠have yielded so many positive results, damaged," he added.

His comments ⁠came after the New York Times reported on Tuesday ​that the US government had paused joint military operations ⁠with the South American country while Washington investigates a lethal ⁠operation ​carried out by Ecuadorean forces. President Daniel Noboa said in March that Ecuador would conduct joint ⁠operations with the United States and other allies, describing the ⁠effort ⁠as "a new phase" in the fight against narco-terrorism and illegal mining.