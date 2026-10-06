Attacks on civilian shipping in Black Sea are unacceptable, EU's von der Leyen says

European ​Commission President Ursula ​von der ‌Leyen said ​on Tuesday that attacks on civilian shipping ‌are unacceptable after civilian ships were hit in Bulgaria's economic zone in the ‌Black Sea. "Commercial ships – and innocent ‌crews – are being targeted, with lives already lost at sea," she said.

While the ⁠circumstances ​of ⁠the incidents are being investigated, the situation in ⁠the Black Sea is increasingly concerning, von ​der Leyen added. The crew of a ⁠merchant ship was missing on Tuesday ⁠after ​the vessel sank in the Black Sea off NATO member ⁠Bulgaria following a drone strike that Prime Minister ⁠Rumen ⁠Radev described as a gross violation of international law.