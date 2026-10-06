Tennis-Alcaraz sinks Lehecka to retain Japan Open crown

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 16:31 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 16:31 IST
Tennis-Alcaraz sinks Lehecka to retain Japan Open crown

Defending champion Carlos ​Alcaraz defeated unseeded Czech ​Jiri Lehecka 7-6(4) ‌6-4 in ​the Japan Open final on Tuesday to retain his title and ‌continue his resurgence after a wrist injury. The title is Alcaraz's third of the year after the Australian Open and ‌the Qatar Open, before the 23-year-old was sidelined for ‌nearly five months and returned at the US Open in late August.

The world number three started shakily at Tokyo's Ariake Coliseum, ⁠dropping ​serve in ⁠the first game, but soon recovered and dialled up the intensity ⁠to break Lehecka's serve with a scorching backhand to level ​at 3-3. More uncharacteristic errors from Alcaraz gave Lehecka hope ⁠in the tiebreak, but the Spaniard unleashed a sublime drop-shot ⁠en ​route to clinching the opening set to lay the platform for victory.

The seven-times Grand Slam champion took ⁠control midway through the second set, breaking to take a ⁠4-3 ⁠lead before sealing victory by forcing an error on match point.

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