Following is a ​summary of ​current science ‌news briefs.

US ​and German scientists win Nobel medicine ‌prize for work on light and brain

American Karl Deisseroth and Germans Peter ‌Hegemann and Georg Nagel won the ‌2026 Nobel Prize in Physiology or Medicine on Monday for developing optogenetics, a ⁠technique ​that ⁠uses light to control individual nerve cells ⁠in the brain. The Nobel Assembly of Sweden's ​Karolinska Institutet said Deisseroth, 54; Hegemann, ⁠71; and Nagel, 73, had been ⁠selected for ​their "discoveries concerning light-gated ion channels and optogenetics."

How is the Nobel ⁠Peace Prize decided?

The Nobel Peace Prize ⁠will ⁠be announced on Friday. Here is a look at ‌how ‌the award works: WHO ​IS NOMINATED?