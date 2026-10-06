US STOCKS SNAPSHOT-S&P 500 hits intraday record high as AI rally continues

The benchmark S&P 500 ​index briefly hit an ​all-time high on ‌Tuesday as ​optimism surrounding the AI trade and hopes of strong corporate earnings ‌lifted technology stocks, further boosting the bull market that began in October 2022. The index rose as much as 0.6% to ‌7817.13 points, moving past the previous intraday record of ‌7,816.7 points it hit on August 13. The tech-heavy Nasdaq was also trading at record highs.

Optimism around the AI trade and expectations ⁠of ​strong corporate earnings ⁠have helped lift US stocks lately despite higher energy prices and ⁠a volatile summer for bond markets that fueled concerns about ​tighter monetary policy. On Tuesday morning, most megacap and growth ⁠stocks ticked higher as government bond yields came off their multi-year ⁠highs and ​oil prices fell.

At 09:31 a.m. ET, the Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 164.45 points, or 0.32%, ⁠to 51,432.35, the S&P 500 gained 37.77 points, or 0.48%, ⁠to 7,811.72 ⁠and the Nasdaq Composite gained 162.58 points, or 0.59%, to 27,639.89.