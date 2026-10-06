EXCLUSIVE-China plans late entry into WHO leadership race, sources say 

Reuters | Updated: 06-10-2026 21:27 IST | Created: 06-10-2026 21:27 IST
EXCLUSIVE-China plans late entry into WHO leadership race, sources say 

China plans to put forward a late candidate to lead the World Health Organization, according to four diplomats and a source ‌familiar with the matter, giving Beijing a chance to expand its influence after the US quit the WHO.

Beijing has long sought to take on more responsibility within UN agencies and other multilateral bodies, just as the United States under President Donald Trump winds down its engagement with ‌the UN and some of its constituent organisations. The WHO leads international efforts to combat disease and health crises such as the ‌current Ebola outbreak in the Democratic Republic of Congo and the recent COVID-19 pandemic.

The sources said China plans to put forward Song Li, a senior public health official with 20 years' expertise in maternal and child health policy and international cooperation, to succeed the incumbent director general, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus. Song and the Chinese mission ⁠in Geneva ​did not immediately respond to Reuters ⁠requests for comment.

A diplomatic source said the planned nomination was a clear sign that China wanted to fill a void where the US has stepped back. The UN ⁠health agency has been forced into a sweeping restructuring by the loss of its largest donor, scaling back activities, cutting senior management roles and ​eliminating thousands of jobs.

Trump's administration repeatedly criticised the WHO's handling of the pandemic and accused it of bias toward China, the ⁠place where COVID-19 originated - something the WHO rejects. China has announced additional funding for the WHO but is far from filling the gap left by the United ⁠States.

The ​WHO will release the complete list of nominees after final regional committee meetings, expected in early November. However, six candidates, representing Saudi Arabia, Belgium, Qatar, Botswana, Indonesia and Spain, have already chosen to make their identities public on the WHO's website.

Song could face ⁠scrutiny amid lingering tensions over the WHO's relationship with China during the pandemic. In 2020, she was editor-in-chief of a paper giving ⁠guidance on COVID-19 prevention and control ⁠for women in China to set national standards for managing maternal and child health during the pandemic.

If chosen, she would be the second Chinese national to head the WHO after Margaret Chan.

TRENDING

1
ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

ROI-The energy transition is starting to feed itself: Maguire

Global
2
Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Georgia block party shooting kills two, injures dozens

Global
3
Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in runoff

Brazil's Flavio Bolsonaro beats polls in presidential vote, faces Lula in ru...

Global
4
Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vote

Paraguay opposition candidate wins Asuncion mayor's race in gauge of 2028 vo...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

From Imports to Industry: How Vietnam Built a Solar Export Powerhouse on Chinese Supply Chains

Can Social Protection Create Better Jobs? World Bank’s 500 Million Target Faces a Major Test

An Underwater Comeback: Oyster Reef Restoration Is Reshaping Life in Bohai Bay

Switching From Cars to Buses: Public Transport Could Cut Pollution per Traveller

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026