Brussels looks to capture Big Tech through tax on large corporations, FT reports
Brussels is considering taxing big US tech companies through a broad levy on large corporations in an effort to raise revenues for the EU while avoiding a backlash from the Trump administration, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday. The European Commission was working on new ways to capture more income from tech groups such as Apple, Meta and Google without singling them out, the newspaper reported, citing six officials with knowledge of the discussions.
Reuters could not immediately verify the report.