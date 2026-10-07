Brussels looks to capture Big Tech through tax on large corporations, FT reports

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 09:43 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 09:43 IST
Brussels looks to capture Big Tech through tax on large corporations, FT reports

Brussels ​is ​considering taxing ‌big US tech ​companies through a broad ‌levy on large corporations in an effort to raise revenues for ‌the EU while avoiding ‌a backlash from the Trump administration, the Financial Times reported ⁠on Wednesday. The ​European ⁠Commission was working on new ⁠ways to capture more income from ​tech groups such as Apple, ⁠Meta and Google without singling ⁠them ​out, the newspaper reported, citing six officials with ⁠knowledge of the discussions.

Reuters could not ⁠immediately ⁠verify the report.

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