Kremlin says France's test nuclear launch is part of 'dead end' anti-Russia strategy

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 16:59 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 16:59 IST
Kremlin says France's test nuclear launch is part of 'dead end' anti-Russia strategy

The Kremlin ​said on Wednesday that France's ‌test ​launch of a nuclear-capable missile showed that Europe was building its defence identity around confrontation ‌with Russia, describing the strategy as a "dead end".

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron hailed the test of the submarine-launched ballistic missile off the coast ‌of Brittany as a message "sent loud and clear for wherever it ‌must be received", without mentioning Russia directly. The launch came amid heightened tensions over the war in Ukraine, European security, and nuclear deterrence. Russia has recently renewed warnings ⁠that ​it could ⁠use nuclear weapons to defend itself and the exclave of Kaliningrad.

Asked about the test ⁠launch, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters that Russia had received France's ​message and said it was an example of what he called ⁠Europe's obsession with militarisation. "They are building their identity in the field of defence and ⁠security ​on the basis of confrontation with the Russian Federation. This is a dead end path. As history shows, it ⁠leads to nothing good," he said.

He said Russia remained on alert, but open ⁠to dialogue. "We believe ⁠that any problems should be resolved not through demonstrative missile launches, but through dialogue," he said.

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