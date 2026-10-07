Russian supermarket staff applaud Germany's Schroeder in new board role

Reuters | Updated: 07-10-2026 18:54 IST | Created: 07-10-2026 18:54 IST
Russian supermarket staff applaud Germany's Schroeder in new board role

Former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder, ​who recently joined the ​supervisory board of Russian supermarket ‌chain Hyperglobus, ​visited one of its Moscow stores on Wednesday and was greeted with applause from employees, ‌Russian TV footage showed. Schroeder has faced criticism, notably in Germany, over his links to Russian business and President Vladimir Putin, ties that have persisted ‌despite Moscow's 2022 invasion of Ukraine and subsequent waves of Western ‌sanctions.

Hyperglobus was spun off Germany's Globus Holding last year. It announced Schroeder's board appointment last week. The former chancellor smiled broadly as staff broke into sustained applause ⁠after he ​entered the ⁠store, the footage from Russian TV channel RBC showed.

"I’m very pleased to be here, ⁠to see this wonderful hypermarket, to see the results of your work ​and to meet you, my wonderful colleagues," RBC quoted him as ⁠saying. The Russian retailer confirmed Schroeder visited a supermarket on the western outskirts of Moscow.

Schroeder ⁠formed ​a close relationship with Putin while serving as German chancellor from 1998 to 2005, and he later worked for Russian state ⁠companies. His appointment to the Hyperglobus board comes as Russia singles out European ⁠firms in ⁠a fresh drive to strip foreign owners of the right to manage their Russian assets.

TRENDING

1
Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflation Pressure

Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflat...

Rwanda
2
L'Oreal explores unloading chemical-related liabilities, WSJ reports

L'Oreal explores unloading chemical-related liabilities, WSJ reports

Global
3
Trump heads to Nebraska as Republicans defend Senate seat

Trump heads to Nebraska as Republicans defend Senate seat

Global
4
Trump signs order to expand access to tax-exempt diesel

Trump signs order to expand access to tax-exempt diesel

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Somalia’s Remittance Lifeline Breaks Down When Crisis Hits Everyone

AI Won’t Save the SDGs Alone, But It Could Build the Workforce That Can

From Imports to Industry: How Vietnam Built a Solar Export Powerhouse on Chinese Supply Chains

Can Social Protection Create Better Jobs? World Bank’s 500 Million Target Faces a Major Test

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026