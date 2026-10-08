Bollywood actor Nana Patekar dies at 75

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 09:47 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 09:47 IST
Bollywood actor Nana Patekar dies at 75

Nana Patekar, a veteran Indian actor ​known for his fiery performances ​in Bollywood films and theatre, ‌died on ​Thursday aged 75, local media reported. Patekar was found unconscious at his home in the coastal state ‌of Goa early on Thursday morning and doctors were unable to revive him, news agency ANI and other media reported.

He died of cardiac arrest, but it ‌was unclear what triggered it, Shekhar Salkar, chief of the oncology department ‌at the Manipal Hospital, where Patekar was brought, told ANI. Born Vishawanath Patekar, but popularly known as Nana, he started his career doing theatre in Marathi, the language spoken in his home ⁠state ​of Maharashtra, which ⁠is also home to Bollywood.

Patekar acted in several of India's arthouse movies in the 1970's and ⁠80's, including Mira Nair's award-winning "Salaam Bombay" before moving to mainstream Bollywood. He played a variety of ​roles, sharing screen space with actors such as Amitabh Bachchan and Shah ⁠Rukh Khan and excelling in both serious and comic roles.

His performances, marked by trademark aggression ⁠and forceful ​dialogue, won him several national and regional film awards. "He was one of those rare actors who never needed to do too much to make ⁠you sit up and watch. That voice, that intensity, that honesty in every ⁠performance...he was completely ⁠his own," said actor Akshay Kumar, who acted with Patekar in several movies.

Patekar is survived by his wife, from whom ‌he was ‌separated, and a son.

TRENDING

1
Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflation Pressure

Rwanda Moves Towards $35.7 Million IMF Release as Strong Growth Meets Inflat...

Rwanda
2
UPDATE 2-New Maryland defense shipyard gets $6.6 billion commitment and Trump visit

UPDATE 2-New Maryland defense shipyard gets $6.6 billion commitment and Trum...

Global
3
Kosovo parliament elects new president, avoiding snap election

Kosovo parliament elects new president, avoiding snap election

Global
4
SpaceX seeks $40 billion financing led by Apollo to buy Nvidia chips, FT reports

SpaceX seeks $40 billion financing led by Apollo to buy Nvidia chips, FT rep...

Global

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

ChatGPT in College Assignments: Study Exposes Missing Rules in Library Education

Turning Maize Waste Into Opportunity: The Support Nigeria’s Smallholder Farmers Need

AI Safety Filters Cut Review Costs but Miss Subtle Threats in Agent Social Networks

High Emissions Could Push Extreme Drought Into a Far More Dangerous Global Phase

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026