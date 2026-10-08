North Korea's Kim Yo Jong rejects South Korean medical aid, calls it a provocation

‌North Korea's Kim Yo Jong, the powerful sister of leader Kim Jong Un,denounced on Thursday South Korea's plans to provide medical equipment aid to Pyongyang, calling it a "political provocation" and violation of its sovereignty. In a statement carried by state media KCNA, Kim criticised Seoul for publicising its ‌efforts to obtain United Nations sanctions exemptions for a medical aid package, saying Seoul had "insulted" North Korea by referring to ‌shortages of medicines and medical equipment and deteriorating health conditions.

"The hostile nature of inter-Korean relations and South Korea's identity can never change," Kim said, adding that North Korea's position is that there is "nothing to give or receive" from South Korea. Kim Yo Jong, a senior official in the North's ruling Workers' Party, said Seoul's aid ⁠proposal was ​intended to showcase South Korea's "goodwill" in ⁠contrast to North Korea's rejection of the assistance, calling the effort a politically motivated scheme.

Seoul secured a UN sanctions exemption in May to ship medical equipment worth ⁠about $6.8 million to a hospital in Pyongyang, according to South Korean media reports. The plan involves sending more than 1,400 medical items, including diagnostic and ​surgical equipment, by late November, although Seoul's Unification Ministry said the proposal remained subject to consultations with North Korea, the reports ⁠said.

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung has sought to reopen dialogue with North Korea and expand humanitarian cooperation despite repeated rebuffs from Pyongyang. Kim Yo Jong also linked ⁠the ​aid issue to a recent mine-blast dispute, accusing Seoul of simultaneously pursuing humanitarian outreach while escalating tensions over the mine incident that wounded South Korean soldiers near the Demilitarized Zone last month.

"If there is truly a desire to restore inter-Korean relations, South Korea ⁠should first show respect, consideration and sincerity in each of its words and actions," Kim said. Seoul says the incident was caused ⁠by North Korean mines and has ⁠warned of diplomatic and military responses, while Pyongyang has denied planting the mines and described the incident as a fabrication.

South Korea's Unification Ministry said Seoul would not be "swayed by each development" in ‌North Korea's response and ‌would continue efforts to ease distrust between the two Koreas.