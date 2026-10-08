UK police charge member of Royal Navy under National Security Act
British police on Thursday said they had charged a member of the Royal Navy with offences under the National Security Act for allegedly obtaining protected information and preparing to disclose it to benefit a foreign power. Teddy Young, 24, has been charged with two offences and is due to appear at London's Westminster Magistrates' Court later on Thursday.
Police said the charges were not connected to the recent investigation into an incident at the RAF Fairford airbase, which US officials have said involved a potential Iranian drone attack.