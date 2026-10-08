UK police charge member of Royal Navy under National Security Act

Reuters | Updated: 08-10-2026 12:27 IST | Created: 08-10-2026 12:27 IST
UK police charge member of Royal Navy under National Security Act

​British police ​on ‌Thursday said they had ​charged a member of ‌the Royal Navy with offences under the National Security Act for ‌allegedly obtaining protected information and ‌preparing to disclose it to benefit a foreign power. Teddy Young, 24, ⁠has ​been ⁠charged with two offences and is due ⁠to appear at London's Westminster ​Magistrates' Court later on Thursday.

Police said ⁠the charges were not connected ⁠to ​the recent investigation into an incident at the ⁠RAF Fairford airbase, which US officials have ⁠said ⁠involved a potential Iranian drone attack.

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