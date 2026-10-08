Basketball-NBA, FIBA committed to European competition despite Euroleague rejection

The National Basketball Association and International Basketball ​Federation (FIBA) say they remain committed to ​building a league in Europe ‌despite the ​Euroleague having turned down their collaboration offer at a shareholders' assembly on Tuesday. The future of European basketball is in ‌the balance, with the NBA saying it is keen to move forward with its NBA Europe project in 2027 whether a deal is reached or not.

The current premier competition ‌in European basketball, the Euroleague, has said it is open to collaborating with the ‌NBA but voted on Tuesday against accepting an NBA proposal. “A partnership between the Euroleague, FIBA and the NBA to unify the European basketball ecosystem would unlock the game’s enormous potential across Europe," said ⁠a joint ​statement from the ⁠NBA and FIBA on Thursday.

"The NBA and FIBA remain committed to moving forward with a new professional ⁠men’s league in Europe and helping build a stronger, more sustainable basketball ecosystem alongside partners who ​share our vision of growth, opportunity and the core principles of the European ⁠sports model." In parallel, the Euroleague says it is moving forward with its own expansion project, which brings ⁠with ​it the prospect of competition between the two bodies.

A senior sports executive told Reuters on Tuesday that any collaboration was unlikely to begin before 2028. Talks between the ⁠NBA and Euroleague regarding a deal could continue but there is no deadline for ⁠a deal to ⁠be agreed.

A person attending the Euroleague shareholders' assembly on Tuesday told Reuters they will meet again within a month to decide on ‌the allocation ‌of long-term Euroleague licences.